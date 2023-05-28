Alex Kirilloff -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

  • Kirilloff is hitting .283 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • In 57.9% of his 19 games this season, Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 19 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season (26.3%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 19 games (31.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 2
.333 AVG .333
.538 OBP .600
.333 SLG .333
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
2/4 K/BB 1/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 8
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.07 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.22), 41st in WHIP (1.223), and 36th in K/9 (8.6).
