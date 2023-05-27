The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Target Field

BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .247 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 53.3% of his 30 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 30 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Castro has driven in a run in six games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 10 of 30 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .200 .348 OBP .259 .222 SLG .360 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 6/4 K/BB 7/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 15 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

