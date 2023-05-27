Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Blue Jays on May 27, 2023
Byron Buxton and Bo Bichette are two of the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Toronto Blue Jays play at Target Field on Saturday (at 2:10 PM ET).
Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Lopez Stats
- Pablo Lopez (2-3) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 11th start of the season.
- He has six quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Lopez has made eight starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 6 frames when he pitches.
- The 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.90), 23rd in WHIP (1.100), and fifth in K/9 (11.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|May. 21
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|9
|3
|at Dodgers
|May. 15
|4.2
|5
|5
|5
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|6.1
|2
|1
|1
|8
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|8
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|6.0
|8
|6
|6
|7
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 39 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .231/.335/.473 so far this year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 20
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 37 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.
- He's slashed .215/.310/.395 so far this season.
- Correa takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with two doubles, eight walks and an RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Angels
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Angels
|May. 20
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Angels
|May. 19
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has recorded 73 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .329/.369/.514 slash line so far this year.
- Bichette has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .356 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rays
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Rays
|May. 23
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rays
|May. 22
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 12 doubles, eight home runs, 18 walks and 34 RBI (56 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a .292/.359/.479 slash line so far this season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 23
|3-for-6
|1
|1
|6
|6
|0
|at Rays
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
