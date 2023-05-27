Byron Buxton and Bo Bichette are two of the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Toronto Blue Jays play at Target Field on Saturday (at 2:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Lopez Stats

Pablo Lopez (2-3) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 11th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Lopez has made eight starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 6 frames when he pitches.

The 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.90), 23rd in WHIP (1.100), and fifth in K/9 (11.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels May. 21 6.0 5 2 2 9 3 at Dodgers May. 15 4.2 5 5 5 4 0 vs. Padres May. 10 6.1 2 1 1 8 4 at White Sox May. 4 7.0 6 2 2 8 1 vs. Royals Apr. 28 6.0 8 6 6 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Pablo Lopez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 39 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .231/.335/.473 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 1 vs. Giants May. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 20 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 37 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He's slashed .215/.310/.395 so far this season.

Correa takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with two doubles, eight walks and an RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Angels May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Angels May. 20 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Angels May. 19 0-for-1 1 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has recorded 73 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .329/.369/.514 slash line so far this year.

Bichette has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .356 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rays May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Rays May. 23 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 at Rays May. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 12 doubles, eight home runs, 18 walks and 34 RBI (56 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a .292/.359/.479 slash line so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 23 3-for-6 1 1 6 6 0 at Rays May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.