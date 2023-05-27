Pablo Lopez will take the hill for the Minnesota Twins (26-25) on Saturday, May 27 against the Toronto Blue Jays (27-25), who will counter with Chris Bassitt. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Target Field.

The Blue Jays are -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Twins (-110). Toronto is a 1.5-run favorite (at +155 odds). An 8-run over/under has been set in the game.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (2-3, 3.90 ERA) vs Bassitt - TOR (5-3, 3.03 ERA)

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 21 (65.6%) of those contests.

The Twins have a 21-12 record (winning 63.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Blue Jays have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (46.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Blue Jays have won seven of 15 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+170) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+195) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+260)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

