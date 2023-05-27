The Toronto Blue Jays and George Springer square off against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Target Field.

The favored Twins have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Blue Jays, who are listed at -110. Toronto is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The matchup's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -110 -110 -1.5 -190 +155

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Twins have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been the moneyline favorite 32 total times this season. They've gone 21-11 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Minnesota has a 21-12 record (winning 63.6% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Twins a 52.4% chance to win.

Minnesota has played in 51 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-26-4).

The Twins have covered just 33.3% of their games this season, going 1-2-0 against the spread.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-11 11-14 14-11 12-13 21-19 5-5

