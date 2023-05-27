Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.133 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Read More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has four doubles, six home runs and six walks while hitting .211.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 22 of 43 games this season (51.2%), including five multi-hit games (11.6%).
- In 11.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has driven home a run in nine games this season (20.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (32.6%), including one multi-run game.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.255
|AVG
|.227
|.296
|OBP
|.292
|.412
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|18/3
|K/BB
|17/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (5.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt (5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.03), 11th in WHIP (1.027), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among pitchers who qualify.
