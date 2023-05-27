The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.133 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has four doubles, six home runs and six walks while hitting .211.
  • Taylor has gotten a hit in 22 of 43 games this season (51.2%), including five multi-hit games (11.6%).
  • In 11.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taylor has driven home a run in nine games this season (20.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (32.6%), including one multi-run game.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.255 AVG .227
.296 OBP .292
.412 SLG .386
4 XBH 3
2 HR 2
7 RBI 4
18/3 K/BB 17/2
3 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 20
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bassitt (5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.03), 11th in WHIP (1.027), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among pitchers who qualify.
