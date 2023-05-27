Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .202.
- Gallo has picked up a hit in 42.5% of his 40 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.5% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games this year, and 8.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Gallo has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this year (11 of 40), with more than one RBI six times (15.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 40 games (42.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.225
|AVG
|.150
|.367
|OBP
|.277
|.575
|SLG
|.475
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/8
|K/BB
|15/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (30.0%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (5-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.03), 11th in WHIP (1.027), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
