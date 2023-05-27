The Boston Celtics (57-25) are monitoring just one player on the injury report as they prepare for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena on Saturday, May 27 at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Celtics bested the Heat 110-97 on Thursday. Derrick White led the Celtics to the victory with a team-high 24 points. Duncan Robinson notched 18 points in the Heat's loss.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Malcolm Brogdon PG Questionable Forearm 14.9 4.2 3.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Gabe Vincent PG Questionable Ankle 9.4 2.1 2.5

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics record are 8.1 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

Boston has a 49-12 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Celtics have been scoring 108.8 points per game, an average that's much lower than the 117.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Boston knocks down 4.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 16 (second-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.6.

The Celtics average 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in the league), and give up 108.8 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score just 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up (111.4).

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.

The Heat are posting 107.6 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 1.9 fewer points than their average for the season (109.5).

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from deep.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -2.5 210

