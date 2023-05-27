Carlos Correa -- batting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on May 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is hitting .215 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks.

Correa is batting .357 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 28 of 45 games this season (62.2%) Correa has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (17.8%).

He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has an RBI in 15 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 games this season (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .175 AVG .203 .277 OBP .268 .316 SLG .419 5 XBH 8 1 HR 4 6 RBI 12 16/8 K/BB 16/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 25 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

