Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays take on Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Friday, at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +120. Toronto is favored on the run line (-1.5). The total is 7.5 runs for the game.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -145 +120 7.5 -120 +100 -1.5 +115 -140

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Twins have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those contests had a runline.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win five times (29.4%) in those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 2-3 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Minnesota's games have gone over the total in 21 of its 50 chances.

The Twins have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-10 11-14 14-11 12-12 21-18 5-5

