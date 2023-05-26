Michael A. Taylor -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Giants.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .210 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.
  • Taylor has recorded a hit in 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-hit games (11.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 42), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taylor has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this year (nine of 42), with two or more RBI four times (9.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 14 times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.255 AVG .227
.296 OBP .292
.412 SLG .386
4 XBH 3
2 HR 2
7 RBI 4
18/3 K/BB 17/2
3 SB 1
Home Away
22 GP 20
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.14 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw eight innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 25th, 1.079 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.