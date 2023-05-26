Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Alex Kirilloff and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .283 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Kirilloff has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).
- In 17 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In four games this season (23.5%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this season (23.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.333
|AVG
|.333
|.538
|OBP
|.600
|.333
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/4
|K/BB
|1/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Gausman (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.14 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw eight innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 25th, 1.079 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.