After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Alex Kirilloff and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .283 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Kirilloff has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).

In 17 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In four games this season (23.5%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this season (23.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .333 AVG .333 .538 OBP .600 .333 SLG .333 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/4 K/BB 1/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 8 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

