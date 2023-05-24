On Wednesday, Alex Kirilloff (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

  • Kirilloff is hitting .306 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%) Kirilloff has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
  • He has homered in two of 16 games played this year, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (25.0%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 2
.333 AVG .333
.538 OBP .600
.333 SLG .333
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
2/4 K/BB 1/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
8 GP 8
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
  • The Giants rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (58 total, 1.2 per game).
  • DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.09), ninth in WHIP (.994), and 60th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers.
