Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Giants - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willi Castro -- hitting .289 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Giants.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has five doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .238.
- In 51.9% of his 27 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Castro has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.348
|OBP
|.259
|.222
|SLG
|.360
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/4
|K/BB
|7/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- The Giants rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old's 1.94 ERA ranks second, 1.353 WHIP ranks 51st, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
