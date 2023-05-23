A pair of the best hurlers in MLB face off when Sonny Gray (1.64 ERA) starts for the hosting Minnesota Twins (25-23) against Alex Cobb (1.94 ERA) and the San Francisco Giants (23-24), at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Gray (4-0) for the Twins and Cobb (3-1) for the Giants.

Twins vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.64 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (3-1, 1.94 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins' Gray (4-0) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 1.64, a 3.16 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.155 in nine games this season.

He has three quality starts in nine chances this season.

In nine starts, Gray has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb (3-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 35-year-old has put together a 1.94 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings during nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .277 to opposing batters.

Cobb is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Cobb has put up six starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

This season, the 35-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.94), 51st in WHIP (1.353), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.

