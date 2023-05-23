How to Watch the Twins vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will play LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 64 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .404 slugging percentage ranks 15th in baseball.
- The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .229 batting average.
- Minnesota has the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (220 total runs).
- The Twins' .310 on-base percentage is 22nd in MLB.
- The Twins' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff leads the majors.
- Minnesota's 3.43 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.170).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins are sending Sonny Gray (4-0) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Gray is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Gray heads into the matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dustin May
|5/19/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Reid Detmers
|5/20/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/21/2023
|Angels
|L 4-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|-
|5/22/2023
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|John Brebbia
|5/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Alex Cobb
|5/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|5/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chris Bassitt
|5/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|José Berríos
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
