Kyle Farmer -- hitting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

  • Farmer is hitting .299 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Farmer has gotten at least one hit in 60.9% of his games this season (14 of 23), with more than one hit six times (26.1%).
  • Looking at the 23 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (13.0%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 39.1% of his games this season, Farmer has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (47.8%), including three multi-run games (13.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
.269 AVG .182
.345 OBP .231
.538 SLG .182
3 XBH 0
2 HR 0
5 RBI 1
10/1 K/BB 2/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 11
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.32).
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 56 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.94), 51st in WHIP (1.353), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.