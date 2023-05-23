The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Giants.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .396, fueled by 18 extra-base hits.
  • Correa has gotten a hit in 27 of 44 games this year (61.4%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (18.2%).
  • He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Correa has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this season (15 of 44), with more than one RBI seven times (15.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 12 of 44 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 19
.175 AVG .203
.277 OBP .268
.316 SLG .419
5 XBH 8
1 HR 4
6 RBI 12
16/8 K/BB 16/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 25
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.0%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.94), 51st in WHIP (1.353), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
