The Los Angeles Angels (24-23) and the Minnesota Twins (25-21) will square off in the series rubber match on Sunday, May 21 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, with Shohei Ohtani getting the ball for the Angels and Pablo Lopez taking the mound for the Twins. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:07 PM ET.

The Twins are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Angels (-155). A 7.5-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Twins vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (5-1, 3.23 ERA) vs Lopez - MIN (2-2, 4.00 ERA)

Twins vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 15 (53.6%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Angels have a record of 9-4 (69.2%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Angels were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (31.2%) in those games.

The Twins have a mark of 2-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+260) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+350) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+190) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+195)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st

