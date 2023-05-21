How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 3
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
|Celtics vs Heat Injury Report
|Celtics vs Heat Players to Watch
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.
- Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
- The 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up are 8.1 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).
- When Boston puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Miami is 25-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.
- The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.
- Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics have played better at home this year, scoring 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game in away games.
- When playing at home, Boston is allowing 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than in away games (112.4).
- The Celtics are making 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging in away games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Heat are putting up more points at home (111.4 per game) than away (107.5). But they are also giving up more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).
- In 2022-23 Miami is conceding 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than away (109.3).
- At home the Heat are collecting 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (23.8).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.