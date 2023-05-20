On Saturday, May 20 at 10:07 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels (24-22) host the Minnesota Twins (24-21) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Patrick Sandoval will get the ball for the Angels, while Louie Varland will take the mound for the Twins.

The Angels have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Twins (+105). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Sandoval - LAA (3-2, 3.22 ERA) vs Varland - MIN (1-0, 4.30 ERA)

Twins vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 15 (55.6%) of those contests.

The Angels have a 14-9 record (winning 60.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Angels have a 1-2 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Twins have been victorious in four, or 26.7%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 4-6 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Twins vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Trevor Larnach 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+300)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

