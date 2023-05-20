Louie Varland will be starting for the Minnesota Twins when they take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

Twins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 61 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Minnesota is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Minnesota has scored 211 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota has a 9.9 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.43 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

The Twins have a combined 1.169 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Varland (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Varland has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Cubs W 16-3 Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman 5/15/2023 Dodgers L 9-8 Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard 5/16/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels - Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels - Away Pablo Lopez Shohei Ohtani 5/22/2023 Giants - Home Bailey Ober Alex Cobb 5/23/2023 Giants - Home Sonny Gray Ross Stripling 5/24/2023 Giants - Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani 5/26/2023 Blue Jays - Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman

