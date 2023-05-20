The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and Owen Miller on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 87 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .500 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .272 batting average leads MLB.

Tampa Bay is the highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.0 runs per game (278 total).

The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .346 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 18 mark in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.31 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.154).

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 51 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Milwaukee is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 183 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee has an 8.0 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.271 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin (5-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Eflin has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Eflin is seeking his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eric Lauer (4-4) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, throwing 5 1/3 innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing two hits.

He has two quality starts in seven chances this season.

In seven starts this season, Lauer has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Away Zach Eflin Clarke Schmidt 5/16/2023 Mets W 8-5 Away Jalen Beeks Justin Verlander 5/17/2023 Mets L 8-7 Away Josh Fleming Kodai Senga 5/18/2023 Mets L 3-2 Away Taj Bradley Tylor Megill 5/19/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zach Eflin Eric Lauer 5/21/2023 Brewers - Home Yonny Chirinos Freddy Peralta 5/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Josh Fleming Chris Bassitt 5/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Taj Bradley José Berríos 5/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi 5/25/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Royals W 9-6 Home Colin Rea Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals L 18-1 Away Freddy Peralta Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Corbin Burnes Matthew Liberatore 5/19/2023 Rays L 1-0 Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan 5/20/2023 Rays - Away Eric Lauer Zach Eflin 5/21/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Yonny Chirinos 5/22/2023 Astros - Home Wade Miley Cristian Javier 5/23/2023 Astros - Home Corbin Burnes J.P. France 5/24/2023 Astros - Home Adrian Houser Brandon Bielak 5/25/2023 Giants - Home - Logan Webb

