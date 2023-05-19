Player prop betting options for Byron Buxton, Shohei Ohtani and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday, starting at 9:38 PM ET.

Twins vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Ryan Stats

Joe Ryan (6-1) will take the mound for the Twins, his ninth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

The 26-year-old's 2.16 ERA ranks sixth, .840 WHIP ranks second, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 15th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs May. 13 6.0 4 0 0 10 1 at Guardians May. 7 6.0 8 2 2 4 0 at White Sox May. 2 6.0 1 0 0 7 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 7.0 7 2 1 7 0 at Red Sox Apr. 19 6.0 6 3 3 3 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 35 hits with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 23 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .236/.341/.493 slash line so far this year.

Buxton has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 2 at Dodgers May. 15 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cubs May. 14 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 49 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .292/.362/.542 slash line on the year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 18 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Orioles May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 15 4-for-5 3 1 3 9 0 at Guardians May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 42 hits with nine doubles, 10 home runs, 15 walks and 28 RBI.

He has a .250/.308/.482 slash line so far this season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Orioles May. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 16 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 at Guardians May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

