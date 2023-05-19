Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (24-20) match up with Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (23-22) in the series opener at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday, May 19. The game will begin at 9:38 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +110. The contest's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (6-1, 2.16 ERA) vs Reid Detmers - LAA (0-3, 4.89 ERA)

Twins vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 20 (71.4%) of those contests.

The Twins have a record of 16-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (72.7% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those games.

The Angels have a mark of 6-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 3-4.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+300)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

