The Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16) and Minnesota Twins (24-19) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable starters are Dustin May (4-1) for the Dodgers and Sonny Gray (4-0) for the Twins.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Twins vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: May - LAD (4-1, 2.68 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.39 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (4-0 with a 1.39 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Over eight games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 1.39 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .201 to his opponents.

Gray has registered three quality starts this season.

Gray will try to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dustin May

The Dodgers will send May (4-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 2.68, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .936.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

May will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

The 25-year-old's 2.68 ERA ranks 14th, .936 WHIP ranks eighth, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 66th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.