The Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16) and the Minnesota Twins (24-19) will clash on Wednesday, May 17 at Dodger Stadium, with Dustin May getting the ball for the Dodgers and Sonny Gray toeing the rubber for the Twins. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

The Twins are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Dodgers (-145). An 8.5-run over/under is set for this contest.

Twins vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: May - LAD (4-1, 2.68 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.39 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Twins versus Dodgers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Twins (+120) in this matchup, means that you think the Twins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Carlos Correa hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 25 (64.1%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 16-11 (59.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Dodgers have a 7-1 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Twins have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win four times (28.6%) in those contests.

The Twins have a mark of 2-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.