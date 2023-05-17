Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers play Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 58 home runs.

Minnesota is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Twins rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

Minnesota has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 204 (4.7 per game).

The Twins have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.6 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota has a 9.8 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.31 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a 1.150 WHIP this season, first-best in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (4-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has three quality starts in eight chances this season.

Gray has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly 5/13/2023 Cubs W 11-1 Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski 5/14/2023 Cubs W 16-3 Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman 5/15/2023 Dodgers L 9-8 Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard 5/16/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels - Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels - Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels - Away Pablo Lopez Shohei Ohtani 5/22/2023 Giants - Home Bailey Ober Alex Cobb 5/23/2023 Giants - Home Sonny Gray Sean Manaea

