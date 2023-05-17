Twins vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will take the field against the Los Angeles Dodgers and starter Dustin May on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.
The Twins are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Dodgers (-150). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this game.
Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Twins vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-150
|+125
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-2.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The previous 10 Twins contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
Explore More About This Game
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (28.6%) in those games.
- This season, Minnesota has won two of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of its 43 opportunities.
- The Twins have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-8
|10-11
|13-10
|11-9
|20-15
|4-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.