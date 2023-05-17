Twins vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Wednesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16) against the Minnesota Twins (24-19) at Dodger Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on May 17.
The Dodgers will give the ball to Dustin May (4-1, 2.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.39 ERA).
Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Twins vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 4, Twins 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-2.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.
- The Twins have won in four, or 28.6%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Minnesota has won two of four games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.7 runs per game (204 total), Minnesota is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Twins have pitched to a 3.31 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|Cubs
|L 6-2
|Sonny Gray vs Drew Smyly
|May 13
|Cubs
|W 11-1
|Joe Ryan vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 14
|Cubs
|W 16-3
|Louie Varland vs Marcus Stroman
|May 15
|@ Dodgers
|L 9-8
|Pablo Lopez vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 16
|@ Dodgers
|W 5-1
|Bailey Ober vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 17
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dustin May
|May 19
|@ Angels
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Reid Detmers
|May 20
|@ Angels
|-
|Louie Varland vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 21
|@ Angels
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Shohei Ohtani
|May 22
|Giants
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Alex Cobb
|May 23
|Giants
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Sean Manaea
