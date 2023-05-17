Wednesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16) against the Minnesota Twins (24-19) at Dodger Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on May 17.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Dustin May (4-1, 2.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.39 ERA).

Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have won in four, or 28.6%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Minnesota has won two of four games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (204 total), Minnesota is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Twins have pitched to a 3.31 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule