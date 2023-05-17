Wednesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16) against the Minnesota Twins (24-19) at Dodger Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on May 17.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Dustin May (4-1, 2.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.39 ERA).

Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Twins vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Dodgers

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

  • In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-2.
  • In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.
  • The Twins have won in four, or 28.6%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This year, Minnesota has won two of four games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Averaging 4.7 runs per game (204 total), Minnesota is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB.
  • The Twins have pitched to a 3.31 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 12 Cubs L 6-2 Sonny Gray vs Drew Smyly
May 13 Cubs W 11-1 Joe Ryan vs Hayden Wesneski
May 14 Cubs W 16-3 Louie Varland vs Marcus Stroman
May 15 @ Dodgers L 9-8 Pablo Lopez vs Noah Syndergaard
May 16 @ Dodgers W 5-1 Bailey Ober vs Clayton Kershaw
May 17 @ Dodgers - Sonny Gray vs Dustin May
May 19 @ Angels - Joe Ryan vs Reid Detmers
May 20 @ Angels - Louie Varland vs Patrick Sandoval
May 21 @ Angels - Pablo Lopez vs Shohei Ohtani
May 22 Giants - Bailey Ober vs Alex Cobb
May 23 Giants - Sonny Gray vs Sean Manaea

