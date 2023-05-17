Celtics vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 210.5 points.
Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-8.5
|210.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have gone over 210.5 combined points in 66 of 82 games this season.
- Boston's games this year have an average total of 229.4, 18.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
- Boston has been the favorite in 73 games this season and won 52 (71.2%) of those contests.
- Boston has a record of 23-9, a 71.9% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 58 games this season that ended with a point total over 210.5 points.
- Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
- The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Miami has played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 210.5
|% of Games Over 210.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|66
|80.5%
|117.9
|227.4
|111.4
|221.2
|227.8
|Heat
|58
|70.7%
|109.5
|227.4
|109.8
|221.2
|219.6
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
- Seven of Celtics' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- Boston sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does in road games (22-19-0).
- The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- Boston has a 40-21 record against the spread and a 49-12 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Heat have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
- The Heat score just 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up (111.4).
- Miami has put together a 17-17 ATS record and a 26-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|15-16
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|1-1
|41-41
Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|109.5
|4
|30
|40-21
|17-17
|49-12
|26-8
|111.4
|109.8
|4
|2
|28-8
|26-39
|31-5
|39-26
