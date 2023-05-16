On Tuesday, May 16, Freddie Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers (27-15) host Byron Buxton's Minnesota Twins (23-19) at Dodger Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Twins (+170). An 8-run total has been listed in this game.

Twins vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (6-2, 2.36 ERA) vs Bailey Ober - MIN (2-0, 1.85 ERA)

Twins vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 25, or 65.8%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Dodgers have a 7-1 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have won in three, or 23.1%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Twins have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Twins vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Gallo 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+230) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+250) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+320)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st

