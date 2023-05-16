The Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins will send Clayton Kershaw and Bailey Ober, respectively, out to start when the two clubs play on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 57 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Fueled by 133 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 15th in MLB with a .407 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Minnesota has scored 199 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Twins have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota strikes out an MLB-high 9.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.37 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

The Twins have a combined 1.149 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will hand the ball to Ober (2-0) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the San Diego Padres.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Ober has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/11/2023 Padres W 5-3 Home Bailey Ober Yu Darvish 5/12/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly 5/13/2023 Cubs W 11-1 Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski 5/14/2023 Cubs W 16-3 Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman 5/15/2023 Dodgers L 9-8 Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard 5/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels - Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels - Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels - Away Pablo Lopez Shohei Ohtani 5/22/2023 Giants - Home Bailey Ober Alex Cobb

