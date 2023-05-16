Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton on Tuesday.

The favored Dodgers have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +165. The total is 8 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -200 +165 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games. Minnesota and its opponent have gone above the over/under in four games in a row, with the average total set by sportsbooks being 7.8.

Read More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won in three, or 23.1%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +165 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 42 games with a total this season.

The Twins have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-8 9-11 13-10 10-9 20-15 3-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.