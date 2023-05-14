Player props are listed for Byron Buxton and Cody Bellinger, among others, when the Minnesota Twins host the Chicago Cubs at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Louie Varland Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Varland Stats

The Twins will send Louie Varland (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

Varland Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres May. 9 6.0 5 1 1 6 2 at White Sox May. 3 4.2 7 4 4 6 2 at Yankees Apr. 14 6.0 6 3 3 8 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 28 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .215/.327/.469 slash line on the year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, 15 walks and 21 RBI (28 total hits).

He's slashed .200/.276/.400 on the year.

Correa takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs May. 13 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 vs. Cubs May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Padres May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 vs. Padres May. 10 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has recorded 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .270/.338/.496 so far this season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has 43 hits with 11 doubles, four home runs, 31 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .312/.435/.478 slash line on the year.

Happ enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles and six walks.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 12 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Cardinals May. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

