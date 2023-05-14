Marcus Stroman gets the nod for the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Target Field against Alex Kirilloff and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank seventh-best in MLB action with 52 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 16th in baseball with a .393 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the worst batting average in the majors (.221).

Minnesota has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (175 total runs).

The Twins' .300 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.

Twins batters strike out 9.4 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.9 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.31 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.152).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Louie Varland makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Padres L 6-1 Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha 5/10/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo 5/11/2023 Padres W 5-3 Home Bailey Ober Yu Darvish 5/12/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly 5/13/2023 Cubs W 11-1 Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski 5/14/2023 Cubs - Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman 5/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard 5/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels - Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels - Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval

