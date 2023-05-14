Sunday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (22-18) squaring off against the Chicago Cubs (19-20) at 2:10 PM ET (on May 14). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Louie Varland to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (2-3) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Twins vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

BSN

Twins vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 19 out of the 27 games, or 70.4%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has entered 28 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 19-9 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 175 (4.4 per game).

The Twins have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule