The Minnesota Twins host the Chicago Cubs at Target Field on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Byron Buxton, Cody Bellinger and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Twins vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Ryan Stats

Joe Ryan (5-1) will take the mound for the Twins, his eighth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Ryan has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.45), third in WHIP (.841), and 22nd in K/9 (9.6).

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians May. 7 6.0 8 2 2 4 0 at White Sox May. 2 6.0 1 0 0 7 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 7.0 7 2 1 7 0 at Red Sox Apr. 19 6.0 6 3 3 3 1 at Yankees Apr. 13 7.0 3 1 1 10 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joe Ryan's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has put up 28 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .215/.327/.469 so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has five doubles, six home runs, 10 walks and 14 RBI (21 total hits).

He has a .212/.298/.444 slash line on the season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs May. 12 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 10 2-for-5 3 1 1 6 vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Max Kepler or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has put up 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .279/.348/.515 slash line so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 7 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 2

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has 11 doubles, four home runs, 29 walks and 18 RBI (42 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .311/.430/.481 so far this season.

Happ brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 12 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Cardinals May. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 7 2-for-6 1 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Cody Bellinger, Ian Happ or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.