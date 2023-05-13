A couple of hot hitters, Byron Buxton and Cody Bellinger, will try to keep it going when the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

Twins vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB play with 47 total home runs.

Minnesota is 23rd in baseball with a .380 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the worst batting average in the league (.217).

Minnesota ranks 21st in runs scored with 164 (4.2 per game).

The Twins' .297 on-base percentage is the second-worst in MLB.

The Twins' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the third-most in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.36 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.144).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan (5-1) takes the mound for the Twins in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.45 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Ryan is looking to continue a fifth-game quality start streak in this game.

Ryan is seeking his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 frames per appearance on the hill.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 5/9/2023 Padres L 6-1 Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha 5/10/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo 5/11/2023 Padres W 5-3 Home Bailey Ober Yu Darvish 5/12/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly 5/13/2023 Cubs - Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski 5/14/2023 Cubs - Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman 5/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard 5/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels - Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers

