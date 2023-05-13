Saturday's game features the Minnesota Twins (21-18) and the Chicago Cubs (19-19) matching up at Target Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on May 13.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (5-1, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 3.15 ERA).

Twins vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 18, or 69.2%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Minnesota has won four of its eight games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored 164 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Twins' 3.36 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule