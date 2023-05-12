The Minnesota Twins (21-17) and the Chicago Cubs (18-19) will match up in the series opener on Friday, May 12 at Target Field, with Sonny Gray pitching for the Twins and Drew Smyly taking the mound for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Cubs have +125 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.35 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (3-1, 3.05 ERA)

Twins vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 18, or 72%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Twins have a 9-4 record (winning 69.2% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have won in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cubs have been a +125 moneyline underdog on five occasions this season and won every game.

The Cubs have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

