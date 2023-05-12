Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins take the field on Friday at Target Field against Drew Smyly, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are ninth-best in baseball with 47 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 21st in baseball with a .384 slugging percentage.

The Twins are last in MLB with a .219 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 18th in runs scored with 162 (4.3 per game).

The Twins are 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .300.

The Twins strike out 9.5 times per game, the fourth-worst average in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.30).

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.131).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Gray has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray will try to build on an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Sonny Gray Logan Allen 5/7/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 5/9/2023 Padres L 6-1 Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha 5/10/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo 5/11/2023 Padres W 5-3 Home Bailey Ober Yu Darvish 5/12/2023 Cubs - Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly 5/13/2023 Cubs - Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski 5/14/2023 Cubs - Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman 5/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard 5/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Sonny Gray Dustin May

