Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (19-18) clash with Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (20-17) in the series rubber match at Target Field on Thursday, May 11. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET.

The Twins are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Padres (-120). The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish - SD (2-2, 3.19 ERA) vs Bailey Ober - MIN (2-0, 0.98 ERA)

Twins vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 11, or 52.4%, of those games.

The Padres have gone 11-9 (winning 55% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres went 4-2 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win two times (18.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Twins have won two of seven games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

