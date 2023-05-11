Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will attempt to take down Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres when the teams square off on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 46 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Minnesota ranks 22nd in the majors with a .385 team slugging percentage.

The Twins have a team batting average of just .219 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Minnesota has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 157 (4.2 per game).

The Twins have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Twins rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Minnesota has the second-best ERA (3.30) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined 1.137 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober (2-0) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing three hits.

He has earned a quality start one time in three starts this season.

Ober has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Away Bailey Ober Peyton Battenfield 5/6/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Sonny Gray Logan Allen 5/7/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 5/9/2023 Padres L 6-1 Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha 5/10/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo 5/11/2023 Padres - Home Bailey Ober Yu Darvish 5/12/2023 Cubs - Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly 5/13/2023 Cubs - Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski 5/14/2023 Cubs - Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman 5/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard 5/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw

