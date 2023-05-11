Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres meet Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Target Field.

The Padres are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Twins (+100). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -120 +100 8 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The last 10 Twins contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers. Minnesota's last three contests have finished below the set point total, and the average total in that stretch was 8.7.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won in two, or 18.2%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota has a record of 2-5 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Minnesota have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 14 of 37 chances this season.

The Twins have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-7 9-10 10-10 10-7 17-14 3-3

