Twins vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (20-17) and the San Diego Padres (19-18) squaring off at Target Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 3-2 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 11.
The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish (2-2) against the Twins and Bailey Ober (2-0).
Twins vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Twins vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 3, Padres 2.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Padres vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Twins Player Props
|Padres vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Padres vs Twins
|Padres vs Twins Odds
Twins Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Twins were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The Twins' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Twins have won in two, or 18.2%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Minnesota has won two of seven games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Twins have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Minnesota is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (157 total runs).
- The Twins have pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|@ Guardians
|W 2-0
|Bailey Ober vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 6
|@ Guardians
|L 4-3
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|May 7
|@ Guardians
|L 2-0
|Joe Ryan vs Cal Quantrill
|May 9
|Padres
|L 6-1
|Louie Varland vs Michael Wacha
|May 10
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Pablo Lopez vs Seth Lugo
|May 11
|Padres
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Yu Darvish
|May 12
|Cubs
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Drew Smyly
|May 13
|Cubs
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 14
|Cubs
|-
|Louie Varland vs Marcus Stroman
|May 15
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 16
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Clayton Kershaw
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.