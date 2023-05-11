The Dallas Stars hit the ice for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series record is tied up 2-2. The Stars have -190 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+160).

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will take home the victory in Thursday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 47-21-14 record overall, with an 8-16-24 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Dallas is 10-6-13 (33 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

The 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has finished 5-5-7 in the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 17 points).

The Stars have scored three or more goals in 59 games (45-7-7, 97 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has scored a single power-play goal, it went 15-5-7 to register 37 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Stars finished 17-11-9 in those contests (43 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 46-28-8 record this season and are 11-8-19 in contests that have required overtime.

In the 32 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 44 points.

This season the Kraken recorded just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned six points (2-11-2 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Kraken have scored more than two goals 62 times, earning 104 points from those matchups (50-8-4).

This season, Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 32 games and picked up 45 points with a record of 21-8-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 32 times this season, and earned 31 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

