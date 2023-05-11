The Minnesota Twins, including Nick Gordon and his .640 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Gordon At The Plate

Gordon has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk while hitting .164.

Gordon has had a base hit in 11 of 28 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 28 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Gordon has driven in a run in four games this season (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (31.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings