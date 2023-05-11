On Thursday, Michael A. Taylor (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has three doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .242.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 18 of 33 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (9.1%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 18.2% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (9.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 33 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (17.6%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.9%)

