You can find player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and other players on the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers before their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-115) 10.5 (+110) 4.5 (-154) 2.5 (-182)

Thursday's over/under for Tatum is 29.5 points. That is 0.6 fewer than his season average of 30.1.

Tatum has averaged 1.7 less rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (10.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Thursday (4.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 5.5 (-143) 3.5 (-111) 2.5 (-118)

The 24.5-point prop total set for Jaylen Brown on Thursday is 2.1 less than his scoring average on the season (26.6).

He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 5.5.

Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is equal to Thursday's prop bet.

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (-111) 3.5 (+100) 2.5 (-110) 1.5 (-133)

The 11.5-point over/under for Derrick White on Thursday is 0.9 lower than his season scoring average.

White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (2.5).

White's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-125) 10.5 (-143) 3.5 (+105) 0.5 (-154)

Thursday's prop bet for Embiid is 29.5 points, 3.6 fewer than his season average.

Embiid's rebounding average -- 10.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Embiid averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Thursday.

Embiid has made one three-pointer per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (0.5).

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (-118) 6.5 (+110) 8.5 (-125) 2.5 (-118)

The 20.5-point total set for James Harden on Thursday is 0.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.

Harden's per-game rebound average -- 6.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (6.5).

Harden has averaged 10.7 assists per game, 2.2 more than Thursday's assist over/under (8.5).

Harden has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

